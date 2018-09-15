Birth announcements: Sept. 15, 2018

<strong>Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Sean and Amy Hoffmann, Bourbonnais, boy, Everett Linn O’Malley, Aug. 22, second child.

Sade Lawhorn, Kankakee, boy, Sir Royal Lee, Aug. 24, first child.

Taylor Ponton and Kayla Flowers, Chebanse, boy, Hunter James, Aug. 24, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Ed and Jessica Spiewak, Bourbonnais, girl, Mia Michelle, Aug. 28, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Souto.

Alex and Kara Hubert, Gilman, boy, Logan Alex, Aug. 28, first child. The mother is the former Kara Bohr.

Michael and Megan Cross, Peotone, boy, Leon Michael, Aug. 28, first child. The mother is the former Megan Luttrell.

Mario and Erika Madrigal, Kankakee, boy, Kristian Isaac, Aug. 29, fourth child.

Kailey Mareski, Odell, girl, Aubreigh Vivian, Aug. 29, first child.

Justin and Laura Hines, Bourbonnais, girl, June Rose, Aug. 31, first child. The mother is the former Laura Edmonds.

Samuel and Felicia Skelley, Braidwood, boy, Declan Loren, Aug. 31, fourth child.

George Bruen and Alexis McCann, St. Anne, boy, Elliot James, Aug. 31, first child.

Tyler and Mary Fodor, Momence, boy, Sebastian Timothy, Sept. 1, second child.

Lance Chartier and Rebecca Butowski, Kankakee, boy, Logan Lee, Sept. 1, second child.

David Jones and Shiane McCoy, Kankakee, boy, Liam Jack, Sept. 2, second child.

Chris and Rebecca Koerner, Manteno, girl, Evelyn Elise, Sept. 3, second child.