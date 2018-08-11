Hess 50th Anniversary

Dennis and Georgia Hess, of St. Anne, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Dennis and the former Georgia Ifland were married Aug. 16, 1968, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

The couple has three children: Michael Ponton, of Kankakee; Kathy (Mario) Massullo, of Wilmington; and Alison (Robert) Dismang, of Kankakee. They have also been blessed with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dennis was the manager at Morgan Stanley before his retirement. Georgia has retired from St. Mary’s Hospital. They enjoy traveling and spending time with family.