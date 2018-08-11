Arnold 60th Anniversary

Lenny and Shirley Arnold, of Martinton, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Lenny and the former Shirley Welsh were married Aug. 17, 1958, in Peotone at the West Peotone Methodist Church.

The Arnolds have four children: Jeff (Jill) Arnold, of Temple, Texas; Jill (Barry) Martell, of Princeton; and Jerry Arnold and John Arnold, both of Martinton. They also have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The Arnolds farmed in Monee for 14 years and farm in Martinton. They are members of the Donovan United Methodist Church, and they enjoy volunteering at the Food Pantry, the Martinton Fire Department, Lion’s Club, Rampers (building handicap ramps) and NOMADS, which does construction, remodeling and repairs for outreach missions and disaster rebuilding.