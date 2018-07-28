Ascher 70th Anniversary

Lawrence and Phyllis Ascher, of St. Anne, longtime residents of Forreston, will be celebrating their 70th wedding with a reception Aug. 5 at Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee. Lawrence and the former Phyllis Kilker were married Aug. 7, 1948, at the North Grove Evangelical Church in Forreston.

The Aschers have two children: Douglas (Albina) Ascher, of Calhoun, Ga.; and Dwight (Georgia) Ascher, of St. Anne. They have also have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Lawrence worked for Union Dairy and Forreston High School. He retired in 1987 from Freeport Memorial Hospital. Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper for Forreston Feed Mill, Vet Way Feeds and Oak Brand Dairy in Freeport and was a teller at the German American State Bank in German Valley. They also owned and operated Ascher’s Grocery in the late 1960s.

Congratulatory cards can be sent to: 7651 E. 4250S Road, St. Anne, IL 60964.