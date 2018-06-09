Harris graduates from Olivet

Alexandra Harris, of Bradley, received a Bachelor of Science from Olivet Nazarene University. She majored in accounting, economics and finance, with a corporate finance concentration and business administration with health care and management concentrations. She is the daughter of Karen and Randy Harris, of Bradley. Harris is a 2013 graduate of Grace Baptist Academy in Kankakee. While at Olivet, she was in Sigma Beta Delta and Phi Delta Lambda honor society, was the health care club president and was an accounting supplemental instructor. She plans to be a graduate assistant in ONU's McGraw School of Business and pursue a master's in business administration with leadership and health care concentrations.