Hoehn 100th Birthday

Nina E. Hoehn, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 100th birthday June 2 with a gathering of family and friends at White Fence Farm Restaurant in Romeoville. The event is being hosted by her family.

She has four children: Lowell Hoehn, of Chicago; David Hoehn, deceased; Fred (June) Hoehn, of Midlothian; and Les Hoehn, of Middlesboro, Ky. Nina has been blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

During World War II Nina painted aircraft decals for the Air Force. She later worked as a kick press operator and did millinery. In the 1960s, she did foster care for more than 30 children with two to five children in her home at any given time, in addition to her own four children. During the ’70s and ’80s, she was the assistant buyer for men’s clothing at Sears and was a showroom consultant at Nu-Art.

She still drives and lives independently. Holidays are always at her home, where she prepares home-cooked meals for her family and friends.