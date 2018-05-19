Taylor 50th Anniversary

Daniel and Donna Taylor, of Manteno, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary June 3 with family and friends. The event is being hosted by their children. Taylor and the former Donna McDougal were married May 31, 1968.

The couple has two children: Mark Taylor (Sherrie Weller), of Chicago; and Anne (Thom) Bahde, of Corvallis, Ore.

Dan worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services for 36 years, and Donna was a teacher in the Manteno School District for 38 years. They are members of Manteno United Methodist Church and are enjoying their retirement, traveling around the world.