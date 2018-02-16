Wedding: Piggush-Reese

Lauren Piggush, of Bourbonnais, and Christopher Reese, of Easton, Pa., were married July 15, 2017, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church. Father Richard Pighini performed the ceremony. A reception followed at CD & ME in Frankfort.

The bride is the daughter of Dale and Lynn Piggush, of Bourbonnais. The groom is the son of Geoff and Robin Reese, of Easton, Pa.

The maids of honor were Annie Provost and Mallory Marquie. The bridesmaids were Nina Harsha, cousin of the bride, Jamie Berghouse, Kim Piggush and Courtney Piggush, sister-in-laws of the bride, Amanda Johnson and Ashley Maloney. The flower girls were Sophia and Avery Piggush, nieces of the bride.

The best men were Sean Reese, brother of the groom, and Steve Reese, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Nick Cafiero, Eric Gilroy, Neil Piggush and Scott Piggush, brother-in-laws of the groom, Andy Poljak and Christian Paluzzi. The ring bearer was Grayson Piggush, nephew of the bride.

The bride wore a embroidered lace gown by Lazaro.

Lauren graduated from Bradley University with a bachelor's degree in business and from the University of Minnesota with a master's degree in human resources. Christopher graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering.

The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia. They currently live in St. Louis, Mo.