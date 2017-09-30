Wedding: Pelletier-Boudreau

Whitney Pelletier and Adam Boudreau, both of Bradley, were married Dec. 31, 2016, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The reception was held at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Kankakee. Father Richard Pighini performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Paul and Nina Pelletier, of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Roaul and Cyndi Boudreau, of Chebanse.

The maid of honor was Monica Pelletier, sister of the bride. Honorary bridesmaid was Elizabeth Dupuis. The bridesmaids were Heather Wilken, Kathryn Miller, Lara Mehrabian, Kelly Boudreau, sister of the groom, and Heather Newman, sister of the groom.

The best man was Kevin Potter. Groomsmen were Clayton Moore, Josh Wilken, AJ Wilken, Wes Nowak, Scott Daniels and Patrick Newman, brother in-law of the groom. The ushers were Michael Stilner and Cody Nowack.

The bride is a graduate of Midwestern University/Chicago College of Pharmacy in Downers Grove. She is currently employed at Riverside Medical Center. The groom is a graduate of Kankakee Community College. He is currently employed at CSL Behring.

The couple has scheduled their honeymoon in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. They currently live in Bradley.