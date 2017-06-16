Wedding: Hanshaw-Johnson

Meredith Hanshaw, of Brooksville, Fla., and Logan Johnson, of Tampa, Fla., were married March 11 at the October Oaks Farm in Webster, Fla., with the reception following. Dr. Matthew Everhard performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Marcia Hanshaw, of Brooksville, Fla., and Mark and Michele Hanshaw, of Wesley Chapel, Fla. The groom is the son of Donnie and Tammy Johnson, of Bourbonnais.

The matron of honor was Madeline Foster, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mary Ellen Langley, Tiffany Verkade, Samantha DeLamater, Brittany McGee and Valerie Perales. The flower girl was Allie Chapin, niece of the bride.

The best man was Kyle Henning. Groomsmen were Austin Shearer, Trevor Wilson, Tony Turner, Nolan Grace and Mark Abraham. The ring bearer was Jonah Reynolds, nephew of the bride.

The bride wore an over-the-shoulder elegant vintage gown.

The bride is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is currently employed as a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Florida.

The groom is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University with Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications. He is currently employed as sales representative for Women's Choice Pharmaceuticals in Florida.

The couple honeymooned in Playa Mujeres, Mexico. They currently live in Tampa, Fla.