93rd Birthday: Norvell Blanchard

Norvell E. Blanchard will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a family dinner on June 23. He was born in Vanduser, Mo.

He served in World War II with the First Infantry Division Big Red One from 1943-45. In 1946, he and his late wife, Ruth, moved to Indiana. They were married 45 years and had three children: Terry, Tony and Teena. He has been blessed with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Novell's family was raised in Cedar Lake, Ind., and Momence. He retired in 1976 after 30 years with LaSalle Steel Co. in Hammond, Ind. He currently lives in Wellington with his wife, Della, and enjoys good health and always sharing great memories