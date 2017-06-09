50th Anniversary: Andrew and Wanda Holmgren

Andrew and Wanda Holmgren, of Cabery, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10 with a gathering of family and friends at Belcher Park in Manteno. The event will be hosted by their children.

Andrew and the former Wanda Iles were married on June 10, 1967, at Mulberry Pilgrim Holiness Church in Mulberry, Ohio.

The couple has three children: Lynnette (Fred) Yantes, of Manteno; Mitchell (Mary) Holmgren, of Mackinaw; and Andrea (Kevin) Rector, of Conway, Ark. They are also blessed with eight grandchildren.

Andy and Wanda are both retired teachers.