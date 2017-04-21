50th Anniversary: Dan and Eileen Boudreau

Dan and Eileen (O'Connor) Boudreau, of Clifton, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering then a trip to Hawaii at a later date. They were married on April 15, 1967, at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.

They have two children: Victoria (Brian) Morrical, of Peoria; and Darrin (Barbie) Boudreau, of Clifton. The couple is also blessed with five grandchildren.

Dan retired from Local 176 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Eileen has retired from Olivet Nazarene University student accounts department.