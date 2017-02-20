Wedding: Bottens-Schultz

Amber Bottens, of Beardstown, and Corey Schultz, of Kankakee, were married Jan. 7 at Our Savior Catholic Church in Jacksonville. The reception was held at Hamilton's in Jacksonville. Father Tom Meyer performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Greg and Susie Bottens, of Beardstown. The groom is the son of John and Debi Schultz, of Kankakee.

The maids of honor were Sara Rogers and Krista Polanin. Bridesmaids were Jennifer Janssen, Heather Wilson, sister of the bride and Chelsea Schultz, sister of the groom. Junior bridesmaids were Avery Kinkade, god-daughter of the groom, and Chloe Kinkade, cousin of the groom. The flower girl was Clara Kinkade, cousin of the groom.

The best man was Jordan Schultz, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Matt Depoister, Jack Klasey, Dave Schwabe and Ben Kinkade, cousin of the groom. Junior groomsman was Brandon Bottens, nephew of the bride. The ring bearer was Hunter Reich, nephew of the bride.