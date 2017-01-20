Wedding: Ruckman-Wheeler

Lauren Ruckman, of Kankakee, and Jared Wheeler, of Marshall, were married Aug. 6, 2016, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign. The reception was held at The Refinery in Champaign. Pastor Sheryl Palmer performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jay and Kim Ruckman, of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Sean and Linda Wheeler, of Marshall.

The maid of honor was Lindsey Ruckman, sister of the bride. The matron of honor was Alicia Sobodas. Bridesmaids were Jordan Orr, Kirsten Whittemore, Katelyn Talbott and Nicole Wheeler, sister of the groom.

The best man was Shane Kannmacher. Groomsmen were Tyler Brashear, Adam Borhart, John Voll, Justin Ruckman, brother of the bride, and Jordan Ruckman, brother of the bride.

The bride graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2013 and 2015. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in recreation, sport and tourism. She is employed by the University of Illinois for Campus Recreation.

The groom is a graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2012 with his bachelor's degree in technical systems management. He is employed by Sloan Implement in the product support department.

The couple took a wedding trip to Jamaica, and they currently live in Forsyth.