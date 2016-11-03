60th Anniversary: Stephen and Gail Clapp

Stephen and Gail (Meece) Clapp, of Cabery, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering being planned at their home. They were married on Oct. 14, 1956, at Campus Methodist Church by the Rev. John Osborn.

They had two sons: the late John Douglas Clapp, and the late Scott Douglas Clapp. They are also blessed with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Gail was a registered nurse at the VA Hospital in Dwight, and Steve worked at Cabery Grain Company. They spent two years living in Dwight while building their home in Cabery after work each evening and moved into the home after their first son was born in 1958. Gail worked at Fox Center in Dwight and in pediatrics at Riverside Medical Center. Steve became manager and owner of Cabery Farmers.

Both of their sons worked with their father before they passed away in their 40s. Stephen and Gail have both been retired for 20 years.