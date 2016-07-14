55th Anniversary: Dean and Joan Hinrichs

Dean and Joan (Wrede) Hinrichs, of Herscher, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. They married on Dec. 2, 1961, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.

They have four children: Len (Mary) Hinrichs; the late Scott Hinrichs and his surviving wife, Dawn Hinrichs; Le Andra (Dan) Herbert; and Michelle (Brian) Ferguson. They are also blessed with eight grandchildren.

Dean Hinrichs is one of five siblings featured in today's Milestones. He is the son of the late Fred and Rita Hinrichs, of St. Anne, and brother to: Ray Hinrichs, Fred Hinrichs, Larry Hinrichs and Carol Pursley.