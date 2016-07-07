95th Birthday: Frieda Mayes

Frieda (Vogt) Mayes, of Bourbonnais, celebrated her 95th birthday with a local family dinner held by her daughters, Joyce and Marilyn, on June 29. Also, a July trip to Ohio is planned to visit her son and his family. She was born on June 29, 1921, in Farmer City.

She has three children: Marilyn Roy, of Kankakee; Don (Sherry) Mayes, of Powell, Ohio; and Joyce (Bob) Jackson, of Bourbonnais. She is also blessed with three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Frieda is a retired bookkeeper and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.