Wedding: Brosseau-Rasmussen

Gina Marie Brosseau and Russell Eugene Rasmussen, of St. Anne, were married March 18 at the Majestic Theatre in Kankakee with the reception following. Celebrant Toni Hassett performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Linda Brosseau, of Bourbonnais, and the late, Bruce Brosseau. The groom is the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Rasmussen.

Matron of honor was Roxana Taylor. Bridesmaids were Cindy Walters, Jenn Hahn, cousin of the bride, and Kathryn Ferguson, cousin of the bride. The bride was escorted by her son, Tyler Shannon.

Best man was Russell Rasmussen II, son of the groom. Groomsmen were Tyler Rasmussen, Logan Rasmussen and Bae Roof, all sons of the groom.

The bride wore an Ivory tea length beaded lace gown with a sequenced Malibu sash and matching Malibu heels.

The bride is a graduate of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley and Prairie State College in Chicago Heights. She is currently employed as an S&C officer at Canadian National Railway.

The groom is a graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee. He is currently employed as a crane operator at Nucor.

The couple honeymooned in Colorado Springs, Colo.