WIU dean's list

Several local students were recently named to the dean's list at Western Illinois University, including Kaitlyn D. Adan, a senior from Bourbonnais; Cassady Rae Rosenbrock, a senior from Grant Park; Danielle Ashley Gray, a junior from Kankakee; Nickolas P. Nolte, a senior from Kankakee; Shavez Devon Rosenthal, a senior from Kankakee; Nolan David Banks, a freshman from Manteno; Morgan Nicole Wulff, a senior from Manteno; Brieanna Steele, a junior from Beecher; Alexis Marie Zivo, a junior from Beecher; Amber Nicole Murray, a sophomore from Manhattan; Drew Mario Reyes, a senior from Manhattan; Catherine Rose Alberico, a senior from Wilmington; Ray Russell Pigott, a junior from Wilmington; and Zachary Martin Plese, a senior from Wilmington.