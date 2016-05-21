Birth announcements: May 21, 2016

<strong>Presence St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Nathan and Renee Raloff, Kankakee, boy, Sawyer Alan, May 3, second child.

Jeremie and Jamie Wells, Kankakee, boy, Levi, May 3, second child.

Josh and Jen Adams, Kankakee, boy, Jude Michael, May 4, fourth child.

Dustin Easter and Lacey Fereza, Kankakee, boy, Wyatt Bradley, May 4, second child.

Michael and Calley Kaeb, Cissna Park, girl, Laykin Grace, May 5, second child.

Hyland Collins and Haley Satriano, Bourbonnais, boy, Ari, May 8, second child.

Ed and Julie Grabow, Kankakee, boy, Michael Robert, May 9, first child.

Brian and Kara McHugh, Manteno, girl, Ayla Faith, May 9, fourth child.

Josh and Melissa Harris, Watseka, boy, Dax Walter, May 11, second child.

Brian and Brittney Bolhuis, Peotone, girl, Leighton Christine, May 12, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Marcus and Jennifer Jones, Kankakee, girl, Sophia Vivianna, May 6, first child. The mother is the former Jennifer Campbell.

Shannon Stevens and Timithea Prude, Kankakee, boy, Nohlan Christian W.J., May 9, second child. Juan Olivares and Jeanette Calderon Munoz, Kankakee, girl, Alice Jeanette, May 10, third child.

Leverl Dixon and Cassandra Wade, Kankakee, girl, Sophia A, May 10, first child.

Dave and Rachel Ladislas, Bourbonnais, girl, Samantha Marie, May 10, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Bowers.

Miqelle Nash and Andrea Glenn, Kankakee, girl, Ay'ah-Jazelle Adrianna Lee'ahna, May 11, first child. Tim Hill and Ashley Phelps, Bourbonnais, girl, Sophia Rose, May 12, first child.

Joshua and Samantha Baumgartner, Beecher, girl, Selena Mae, May 13, fourth child.

Skylar Mills and Samantha Kurzweil, Bourbonnais, girl, Peyton Michelle, May 13, first child.

Kaitlyn Cortina, boy, Xander Allen, May 14, first child.

Fucshia Williams, Kankakee, girl, Yazmane Yaniyia, May 14, second child.

Owen and Lorraina Ullrich, Kankakee, boy, Isaiah Owen, May 14, third child.

Contoni Giddings and Deja Jefferson, Kankakee, boy, Camryn Michael, May 15, first child.

Michael and Cassandra Lundberg, Bonfield, girl, Brianna Grace Marie, May 15, fourth child.

Ryan and Jamie Mulvihill, Plainfield, boy, Matthew Ryan, May 15, second child.

Andrew Tate Sr. and Emily Poremba, Kankakee, boy, Andrew De'shawn Jr., May 15, first child.

Tracy Ward and Diane Lettieri, Kankakee, boy, Faybian Michael, May 16, third child.