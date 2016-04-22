60th Anniversary: Ralph and Maureen Kliest

Ralph and Maureen (Hannapal) Kliest, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a seven-day Caribbean cruise along the Mexican coast line. They married on April 21, 1956, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Chicago.

They also are going to have their marriage blessed at Maternity BVM Catholic Church at the 4:30 p.m. Mass on April 23, with dinner following at Rigo's Place restaurant in Kankakee.

They have five children: Joseph (Becky) Kliest, of Kankakee; Katherine (Jim) Coglianese, of Bourbonnais; Lynn Cyrier, of Utah; Mary Beth (Mike) Gay, of Lancaster, Ky.; and Jeanne (Don) Mueller, of Manteno. They are also blessed with 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Both Ralph and Maureen volunteer at Presence St. Mary's hospital.