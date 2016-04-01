Shaw Local

People

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville dean's list

By Daily Journal

Several local students were recently named to the dean's list for the fall 2015 semester at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, including Courtney Michelle Adair, of Clifton; Elizabeth Michele Albrecht, of Danforth; Kassidy Brene Aldridge, of Coal City; Angela Marie Behrends, of Danforth; Emma Kathleen Bevis, of Bourbonnais; Emily Joyce Burks, of Bourbonnais; Emily Elizabeth Chappel, of Bourbonnais; Darzanae L. Crite, of Kankakee; Joslynn Denise Dillard-Green, of Kankakee; Matthew Cole Dunahoo, of Peotone; Hilary Enzweiler, of Manteno; Olivia Ann Ford, of Bourbonnais; Alexander Wilson Frank, of Gilman; Erin Kennedy, of Wilmington; Michelle Renee Kleina, of Buckingham; Kelly E. Lambert, of Bradley; Marshekia De'Anna Ledbetter, of Kankakee; Brianne Marie Levek, of St. Anne; Sarah C. Marcotte, of Bonfield; Brittany Nicole Medlin, of Wilmington; Holly L. Pence, of Danforth; Delaney Carolyn Pigott, of Wilmington; Thomas Harry Potoski, of Bourbonnais: Haley Nicole Quinn, of Manteno; Montana Kay Sandstrom, of Momence; Trent James Stuart, of Kankakee; Jenna Renae Vescovi, of Coal City; Sunny Lee Winker, of Wilmington; Delaney Michelle Wragg, of Manteno; and Payge Elizabeth Wragg, of Manteno.