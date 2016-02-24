95th Birthday: Mabel Marti

Mabel (Walker) Marti, of Frankfort, Ky., formerly of Monee, is celebrating her 95th birthday. She was born on Feb. 25, 1921.

A celebration was held on her birthday and another is planned for a later date.

She has four children, Lester (Joanne) Marti, of Illinois; Beverly (Harry) Welsh, of Illinois; Linda (Lennie) Garner, of Texas; and Lou Marti, of Ohio. She also is blessed with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mabel enjoys playing bingo and going to the senior center. On her bucket list was a trip to Alaska, which she achieved in September 2010.