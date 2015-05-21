Bissaillon graduates from Roosevelt University

Adam Bissaillon, of Bourbonnais, recently earned his Doctorate of Psychology, with a concentration in clinical and cognitive psychology, from Roosevelt University. He was a member of the university's brain and behavior research lab, was awarded the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago's Neuroscience BRAIN Initiative Research Grant, and has had his work published in many academic journals. He is the son of Jeff and Paula Bissaillon, of Bourbonnais.
