85th Birthday: Bertha Parnell

Bertha M. Parnell, of Kankakee, celebrated her 85th birthday on Easter Sunday, April 5 in the dining room at the House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God in Kankakee.

Bertha is the mother of 11 children: Dan Lee Parnell Jr. (deceased); Tommy (Charlotte) Parnell, of Bradley; Essie (J.W.) Smith, of Kankakee; James Earl Parnell (deceased); Linda A. Parnell-Godbold; Armar Joe Parnell Sr.; Brenda L. Parnell (deceased); Yvette Lavern Parnell (deceased), all of Kankakee; Janiece (William) Hardy, of Gulfport, Miss.; Charjunita Mitchell-Rogers, of Rantoul; and Andrea R. (Lonnie) Fears, of Kankakee.

Bertha has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandkids. Bertha was employed at Manteno Mental Health Center from 1956 until it's closure in 1985. She then transferred to Shapiro Developmental Center where she retired in 1991 while doing foster care for Aunt Martha's from 1990-99. She was born April 5, 1930, in Clarksdale, Miss. Bertha was married to Dan Lee Parnell Sr. for 38 years before he passed away Oct. 4, 1985. She enjoys cooking, reading, traveling and attending church.