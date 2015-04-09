Bishop Mac National Honor Society

The following students were recently were inducted into the National Honor Society at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee. Officers for the coming school year also are pictured. First row, left to right, Jordan Adcock, Alison Granger, Cassandra Skyer, Sydney Dupuis; second row, Martin Bai, Abbie Netherton, Hannah Lambert, Kathryn Rogers (secretary), Zachary Valant; third row, Baylee Hull, Kelly Rudin, Kaitlyn LaCost, Abbey Peterson, Madeline Rosendahl; fourth row, Jacob Quigly, Nicholas Schwengler, Daniel Hoekstra, Kathleen Messenbring, Andrew Buttle (vice president), Attilio Angellotti; fifth row, Kobe Shutter, Matthew Rose (president), and Jared West.