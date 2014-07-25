90th Birthday: Norvell E. Blanchard

Norvell E. Blanchard, of Wellington, celebrated his 90th birthday on June 21 at a family gathering hosted by his daughters. He and his late wife, Ruth, were married 45 years and had three children: Terry (Roger) Bowyer, Cedar Lake, Ind.; Teena (Micheal) Fenton, of Cedar Lake, Ind.; and the late Tony Blanchard. He has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He spent 30 years at LaSalle Steel Co. in Hammond, Ind., retiring in 1976. After retiring, he moved to Momence, where he enjoyed gardening and fishing on the Kankakee River. Norville and his wife, Della (Huffman), reside in Wellington and attend the First Baptist Church in Hoopeston.