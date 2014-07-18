70th Anniversary: Kenneth Sr. and Norma M. Naese

Kenneth Sr. and Norma M. Naese, of Bradley, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 30. The couple has four sons: Kenneth Jr. (Audrey) Naese, of Carmel, Maine; Larry (Shirley) Naese, of Magnolia, Texas; Gary (Donna) Naese, of Bonfield; and Dean (Tami) Naese; of Bradley. The couple has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Naese and the former Norma Smith were married June 30, 1944, at the Methodist Church in Bonfield. Kenneth is a retiree from Rudolf Express, and Norma is a homemaker.