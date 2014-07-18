Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
People

70th Anniversary: Kenneth Sr. and Norma M. Naese

Naese70A.jpg

Naese70A.jpg (submitted photo)

By Daily Journal

Kenneth Sr. and Norma M. Naese, of Bradley, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 30. The couple has four sons: Kenneth Jr. (Audrey) Naese, of Carmel, Maine; Larry (Shirley) Naese, of Magnolia, Texas; Gary (Donna) Naese, of Bonfield; and Dean (Tami) Naese; of Bradley. The couple has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Naese and the former Norma Smith were married June 30, 1944, at the Methodist Church in Bonfield. Kenneth is a retiree from Rudolf Express, and Norma is a homemaker.