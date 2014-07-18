70th Anniversary: James B. and Helen Maass

James B. and Helen Maass, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 22 with a family gathering. They have four children: Marilyn (Joe) Pryan, of Raymore, Mo.; John (Sandy) Maass, of Kankakee; Nancy (Eldon) Ponton, of Clifton; and Jim (Jolene) Maass, of Herscher. The couple has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Maass and the former Helen Uran were married July 22, 1944, in Kankakee. James is retired from 41 years at Commonwealth Edison and as fire chief of West Kankakee Fire Department. Helen is a homemaker.