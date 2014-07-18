50th Anniversary: Robert and Judy Creek

Robert and Judy Creek, of Chebanse, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 3 to 7 p.m. July 26 at Tri Star Estates Clubhouse in Bourbonnais. The event will be hosted by their children. They request no gifts, please. Their children are: Mark (Kelley) Creek, of Galatia; Deborah (David) Norgaard, of Clifton; Michael (Cinnamon) Creek, of Wallkill, N.Y.; Stephen (Kristina) Creek, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Lisa (Jesus) Lopez, of Kankakee. The couple has six grandchildren. Robert and the former Judy Weaver were married Aug. 1, 1964, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Pontiac. Robert worked at General Foods until closing, and Judy is a homemaker. The couple continues to do volunteer Bible ministry.