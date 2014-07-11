Hines earns bachelor's from University for Houston

Jacob A. Hines recently graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston, with honors, Magna Cum Laude. Jacob was enrolled in the Honors College of the C.T. Bauer College of Business within the University of Houston. He was also accepted into the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship (WCE), which has a rigorous and competitive application process. The WCE is one of the nation's leading entrepreneurship programs being ranked according to a Princeton review survey. Jacob completed his bachelor degree in three years, along with completing the WCE requirements to graduate and was the first WCE graduate to attain this accomplishment. Jacob started his own website business during his first year in college and will continue his work with that business after graduation. He is currently starting another business in Houston, which is in the lighting and smart home industry. Jacob is a 2011 graduate of Herscher High School, a graduate of the Kankakee Area Career Center, where he realized his entrepreneurial interests and is the son of Jeffrey and Mary Hines of Kankakee.