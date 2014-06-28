Central High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Central High School, Clifton, Valedictorian and Salutatorian Class of 2014

Central High School announces that <strong>Kylee Schafroth,</strong> of Clifton, is the valedictorian for the Class of 2014. She has a GPA of 4.418. She plans to attend the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign enrolling in the business honorsprogram. She was an Illinois State Scholar, received a Business Honors Scholarship and a Child of a Veteran Tuition Waiver. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Glenn and Sue Schafroth.

<strong>Kaelyn Vaughn,</strong> of Clifton, has been named the salutatorian for the Central High School Class of 2014. She has a 4.327 GPA and plans to study nursing at Illinois State University. She is an Illinois State Scholar, received the Baccalaureate Scholarship and was a Daily Journal Scholar-Athlete. She was a member of the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Tim and Lesa Vaughn.