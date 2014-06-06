Wedding: Saylor-Lauterbach

Kelly Saylor, of Bourbonnais, and Ryan Lauterbach, of Clifton, were married Oct. 13, 2013, at Allerton Park in Monticello. Pastor Chad Ozee preformed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of John and Sherry Saylor and the late Carol Saylor, of Orenna. The groom is the son of Ed and Lori Lauterbach, of Clifton.

The matron of honor was Nina Wakefield. Bridesmaids were Lauren Buys and Stephanie Frame. Junior attendant was Maddie Shear, cousin of the bride. Flower girls were Tessa Dipietra and Bailey Cambridge, cousins of the groom.

Best man was Cole Lauterbach, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Kyler Wilken, cousin of the groom, and Austin Knorr. The ring bearer was Brock Shear, cousin of the bride. Ushers were Dan Shear, cousin of the bride, and Jake Barwegan.

The bride's dress was an ivory strapless trumpet-style gown with lace bodice and tiered organza skirt.

Kelly is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University and is employed in the marketing department of Centrue Bank in Ottawa. Ryan is a graduate of Central High School in Clifton and is engaged in farming. Their honeymoon was taken in Hawaii. (Pd.)