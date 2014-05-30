60th Anniversary: Donald and Rita Baker

Donald and Rita Baker, of Chebanse, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering this summer. The couple has four children: Cathy (Michael) Schlesinger, of Riverwoods; Mark (Charlotte, deceased) Baker, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Carol (Ed) Hanson, of Palatine; and Steven Baker, of Bourbonnais. They have five grandchildren. Donald and the former Rita Nordmeyer were married on June 5, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. Don is retired from Rhone-Poulenc-Rorer (CSL Behring). Rita is retired from Brandt Custom Homes in Kankakee.