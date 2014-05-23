Births: May 24, 2014

<strong>Presence St. Mary's Hospital</strong>

<strong>Robert Harris III and Lateesa Foster</strong>, Kankakee, boy, <strong>Jy'Aire Emyris</strong>, May 7.

<strong>Elizabeth VanDerMolen</strong>, St. Anne, girl, <strong>Audrey Monroe</strong>, May 9, first child.

<strong>Keith and Amy Nugent</strong>, Manteno, boy, <strong>Beckham Joseph</strong>, May 10, fourth child.

<strong>Mark and Jenna Luhman</strong>, Bourbonnais, boy, <strong>Ryder Dean</strong>, May 11, second child.

<strong>Gregory and Abby Moldovan</strong>, Kankakee, boy, <strong>Joshua Gregory</strong>, May 11, first child. The mother is the former <strong>Abby Bilderback</strong>.

<strong>Corey Selvie and Torraine Hoover</strong>, Kankakee, girl, <strong>Kalaya Lynn</strong>, May 13, first child.

<strong>Joshua and Jen Adams</strong>, Kankakee, boy, <strong>Jack Richard</strong>, May 14, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

<strong>Maurice Lewis and Kandi Hanson</strong>, Kankakee, boy, <strong>Eisen Wayne</strong>, May 4, second child.

<strong>Aaron and Michelle Burke</strong>, Aroma Park, boy, <strong>Killian Laverne</strong>, May 5, second child.

<strong>Tom and Nicole Ascher</strong>, Aroma Park, boy, <strong>Johnny David</strong>, May 6, fourth child.

<strong>Petey and Kelly Hernandez</strong>, Momence, boy, <strong>Jack Boyd</strong>, May 7, second child.

<strong>Jackson Zirkle and Taylor Bradley</strong>, Bourbonnais, boy, <strong>Jaxton Timothy</strong>, May 7, first child.

<strong>Jason Franc and Annie Gleeson</strong>, Momence, boy, <strong>Hayden Parker</strong>, May 7, father's fourth child and mother's first child.

<strong>Araceli Mendoza</strong>, Kankakee, girl, <strong>Flor Yecenia</strong>, May 9, first child.

<strong>Adam and Dominique Ahramovich</strong>, Bradley, girl, <strong>Rylee Elizabeth</strong>, May 9, second child.

<strong>James Watson and Nicole Pridemore</strong>, Kankakee, boy, <strong>Destin Lee</strong>, May 9, third child.

<strong>Jonathan and Kate Burkey</strong>, Bourbonnais, girl, Lucy June, May 9, first child.

<strong>Traviana Robinson</strong>, Kankakee, girl, <strong>Tahliyah Jazmen Levaeh</strong>, May 10, second child.

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka</strong>

<strong>Crystal Hawkins</strong>, Watseka, girl, <strong>Alexandria Nicole</strong>, May 14, first child.