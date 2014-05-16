Bishop McNamara prom court

Bishop McNamara Catholic High School held their prom May 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee. The theme was "A Night In Paris, Prom 2014." Pictured left to right front row are Aubree Smith, Bourbonnais; Ellie Hoge, Bourbonnais; Paige Smith, queen, Bourbonnais; Laylah Funk, Chebanse; Shelby Cole, Manteno; Lauren Peterson, Manteno. Left to right back row are Mike Malpasuto, Bourbonnais; Jared Marcotte, St.Anne; Mitchell Kurzejka, Kankakee; Matt Marco, king, Grant Park; Wesley Dilday, Bourbonnais, Kyle Hendrix, Bourbonnais.