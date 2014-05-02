Wedding: Cleary-Strahl

Rachel Cleary and Joseph Strahl, both of Chicago, were married Nov. 2, 2013, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse. The Rev. Vern Arseneau preformed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Thomas and Terry Cleary, of Chebanse. The groom is the son of John and Pam Strahl of Danville.

Matron of honor was Crissy Danly. Bridemaids were Jean Bellina, Jill Gonzalez, Lindsay Luthe, Jill Thomas, aunt of the bride, and Laura Hart, sister of the groom. The flower girl was Teagan Hart, niece of the groom.

Best men were Amal Amin and Thomas Truax. Groomsmen were Hoby Strahl, brother of the groom, Jason Woodworth, Joe Paulek and Scott Cleary, brother of the bride. Ring bearer was Owen Strahl, nephew of the groom. Ushers were Andy Tripp and RJ Diokno.

Rachel received a bachelor's degree in interior design from Harrington College of Design and is employed as a design consultant at Etched in Stone in Glenview. Joesph has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Illinois State University. He is employed as head golf professional at Butler National in Oak Brook. Their reception was held at DiNolfo's Banquets in Mokena, and they will be taking their honeymoon at a later date.

(Pd.)