50th Anniversary: Eldon and Lorraine Marcotte

Eldon and Lorraine Marcotte, of Momence, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner and dance held on Saturday, March 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee. The event was hosted by their children: Terese and David Parmely, of Grant Park; Julie and Michael Rauch, of Marion; Mary and Steven Jones, of Momence; and Matthew and Amber Marcotte, of Momence. The couple has seven grandchildren. The couple was married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville on April 18, 1964. Eldon is a semi-retired landscaper, and Lorraine is retired from Baker and Taylor.