65th Anniversary: Robert and Hazel Chinski

Robert J. and Hazel V. Chinski will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland Ave., Bradley. The event is being hosted by their family. They have four children: Donna (Rodney) Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Bourbonnais; Cindy (Ray) Colevris, of Kankakee; and Robert Chinski, Jr., who is deceased. The couple also has nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Chinski married the former Hazel Morris at Herscher Methodist Church in Herscher. Both are retired from Central Community Unit 4 School District. They are active members of Wesley United Methodist Church and enjoy spending time with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church family.