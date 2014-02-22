70th Anniversary: Ben and Eloise Kinkade

Ben and Eloise Kinkade, of Pontiac, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. March 2 at the Piper City Community Center. Kinkade and the former Eloise Schall were married March 4,1944, at St. Peter's Catholic Parish Hall in Piper City. They are the parents of Charles (Donna) Kinkade, of Piper City, and James Kinkade (deceased). They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.