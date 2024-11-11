Forest Preserve program lineup features teen campfire, December Dash

The Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Nov. 25 offer a variety of events. Online registration is available on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Teen Connections, S’mores Campfire</strong>: 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Hickory Creek Preserve-Hickory Creek Barrens, New Lenox Township. Connect with new friends and share some laughs by the fire while playing games and roasting marshmallows. Free, ages 13-18. Register by Nov. 25.

<strong>Museum Campus Day</strong>: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn about the French fur trade era and explore the buildings at Isle a la Cache, including the 18th-century Traders Cabin and the Native American longhouse. While there, check out the traveling Indige-Facts exhibit on loan from the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian. Free, all ages.

<strong>December Dash Virtual 5K</strong>: Sunday, Dec. 1, through Tuesday, Dec. 31, on designated Forest Preserve trails. Savor the last days of 2024 with a virtual 5K. Choose one of 11 designated trails to run a race in December. Use a running app on your smartphone to track your 3.1-mile run, take a screenshot of the route and submit it online.

The first 100 participant to submit will receive a December Dash long-sleeve shirt. For more information and a list of the designated trails, visit ReconnectWithNature.org Free, all ages.

<strong>Meet a Beekeeper</strong>: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.