Off the Trail: Bison, birds and bugs

We often talk about how species work together and benefit one another. On the prairie we also talk about bison as a keystone species that provide trickle-down benefits to a whole host of organisms actively and passively.

A very visual relationship is the one bison have with birds. Looking out on the prairie you will see the backs of bison as they graze deep in the sea of prairie grasses. Squint a little more and you might see various species of birds, surfing the backs of those bison islands like in my picture here.

As bison are grazing and moving through the prairie, they are constantly churning up insects into the air and the birds know this. The bison are providing a drive through buffet for these birds, an easy meal. The bison also have a thick fur coat which houses other insects and also accumulates prairie seeds that the birds can pick off with little effort.

Watching this for a while you realize the bison don’t seem to care or perhaps even notice the birds are doing sitting upon them. That could be because their coat is so thick they don’t feel them landing, they don’t perceive the birds as a threat, or likely it is because the birds are doing them a service by eating those bothersome bugs and seeds. Either way it is an interesting relationship and strategy that is easily seen.

If you imagine the millions of bison that once roamed the prairies across North America, we often don’t think about the other species that would have followed with them or in their wake. You have to imagine massive flocks of birds would have also been right alongside the bison. I imagine a bison herd as a caravan of dozens of species traveling together all filling their ecological roles and niches.

Everything in nature is connected. Sometimes we can see it visually like the birds and the bison, sometimes those relationships are harder to decipher or yet unknown to us. History does tell us that as each piece of nature is removed or degraded from the puzzle, we lose much more than just that one thing.

Have you seen different species interacting together on your hikes?