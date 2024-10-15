Forest Preserve programs feature monarchs, bees, trails and turkeys

The Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the next few weeks offer a variety for everyone. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Sensory Search</strong>: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays and Friday, from Nov. 1, to Monday, Dec. 30, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Choose a sensory search card or two inside the nature center before heading out to explore. Free, all ages.

<strong>Winged Souls and Milkweed</strong>: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn the basics of the Day of the Dead holiday, Dia de los Muertos, and its relationship to monarch migration to Mexico, then go outside to gather and prepare milkweed seeds for the Forest Preserve and your own garden. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Oct. 31.

<strong>Meet a Beekeeper</strong>: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.

Prowl for owls, stroll by lantern light or talk turkey are some of the additional Forest Preserve programs being offered in November.

<strong>Hoot Hike and Pellet Prowl</strong>: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Dissect an owl pellet, get tips on what to look and listen for while owling, then go on a hike in search of our feathered friends. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by Nov. 5.

<strong>Let’s Talk Turkey</strong>: 10-30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Learn some turkey talking points before the big feast with indoor and outdoor activities. Free, all ages. Register by Nov. 8.

<strong>Deer Tails and Trails</strong>: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Hammel Woods – Illinois Route 59 access, Shorewood. Examine different parts of deer and their current and historical uses. Then hit the trails to look for sights and signs of white-tailed deer. Free, all ages. Register by Nov. 8.

<strong>Living History Encounter – 18th-century Weaponry</strong>: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn about 18th-century weaponry. Alexander Hamilton’s artillery group will lead live weapon demonstrations, including muskets and a cannon. Visit anytime between noon and 3 p.m. Free, all ages.