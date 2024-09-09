Say goodbye to summer with a paddle or fishing derby

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the weeks of Sept 9 and Sept. 16. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Bug hunt:</strong> 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon. Join a naturalist on an adventure to explore the incredible world of insects. Free, all ages. Register by Sept. 10.

<strong>Spider hike</strong>: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Search in the moonlight for local spider species and learn their benefit to the environment and some of their amazing adaptions. Free, all ages. Register by Sept. 12.

<strong>Recycle your bicycle</strong>: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily from Saturday, Sept. 14-Sunday, Sept. 29, at two locations, McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon, and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Clean out the garage and make a difference by recycling your bicycle!. All bikes and bike parts are donated to Working Bikes, an organization that refurbishes and distributes bikes locally and globally as tools of empowerment. No bike is too old or rusty.

<strong>Fish Hidden Lakes Under the Stars</strong>: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Fish when the water cools, the moon is full and fish are more active. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. The concessions building will be open for sales. Free, all ages.

<strong>Summer send-off paddle</strong>: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Say goodbye to summer with a recreational evening paddle. Once off the water, hang by the fire to roast marshmallows and enjoy a beverage of your choice. (BYOB; beer or wine only.) Prior paddling experience is strongly recommended. Cost: $20 per person with watercraft; $10 per person without watercraft rental. Ages 21 or older. Register by Sept. 16.

<strong>Night hike</strong>: 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon. Join a naturalist to discover the wonders of the woods in darkness. Wear comfortable hiking shoes, no flashlights, please. Free, all ages. Register by Sept. 17.

<strong>Summer send-off fishing derby</strong>: Two-hour sessions will be offered at 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Close out summer with a fishing excursion. The Forest Preserve will provide one free container of nightcrawlers. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch, with first- second- and third-place prizes awarded. The first 25 registrants will receive a free giveaway. Cost: $5 per person; ages 5 or older. Register by Sept. 21.

<strong>Garlic sale</strong>: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Thorn Creek Nature Center booth at the Park Forest Main Street Market, 152 Main St. next to Dollar General. Twenty varieties of garlic bulbs, all grown at Thorn Creek’s historic farm, will be sold for eating and for planting this fall. Garlic will be sold for $3 per bulb to benefit Thorn Creek Nature Center. Planting information will be available.