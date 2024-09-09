Off the Trail: Bugshot and springtails

This past month I got to spend a few days with macro photographers from around the country at the Indiana Dunes Learning Center for the Bugshot Workshop. The workshop happens yearly and is an opportunity for macro photographers to get together and learn about insect photography.

Obviously, this is in my wheelhouse as I love insect subjects and their conservation stories. The workshop is almost never in the Midwest, so I had to go.

The workshop is led by instructors from various insect specialty backgrounds. One instructor I was anxious to meet was Thomas Shahan. He is someone I have followed for a decade as he photographs and shares about jumping spiders in Oklahoma. He posts videos of his photographic adventures on YouTube and had been a virtual mentor of sorts for me as I got started.

Macro photography itself is all about taking photos of small subjects and small details, but lately Thomas has been focusing on springtails and it was on the agenda at the workshop for him to teach us about them. Other than watching his videos beforehand, I had no knowledge of wild springtails and how to photograph them. Working with Thomas and others really opened my eyes to this new world and presented me with many new photographic challenges.

Springtails are not insects themselves but instead are hexapods. The key differentiation is that springtails have internal mouthparts while insects have external. Apparently, they are everywhere all around us and I have been missing them all this time.

The problem is one of size and determined focus. They come in various sizes, but most are smaller than 6 millimeters in length, which means you have to train your eyes to look at small specks of movement that typically wouldn’t draw your attention. Thomas had us go out into a wooded area and pick up rotting wood and examine it closely. Once he pointed a few out, it was easy to find them.

What wasn’t easy was photographing them. Typically, insects are easy to find with your camera viewfinder and to find focus so long as they are stationary. Springtails, however, are so small that they can easily get lost as you zoom in and out which causes you to have to re-find them over and over. They also seem to be in constant movement scurrying from one tiny crevasse to another on the underside of the log.

You sort of need to predict where they are going and find a small in focus pocket for them to pass through and then take the shot. Pictured here is a species of globular springtail. They have a distinct round body structure and can come in several color patterns. Springtails are herbivores so Thomas described them as small grazers. I like to about of a herd of globular springtails grazing the microscopic fungal prairies on a rotten log.

Photographing springtails with my current camera setup was hard. Thomas and others had different lenses than me which allowed them to get higher magnifications. For my first attempt I was satisfied with how I could push my camera beyond the typical larger subjects I am used to. I have a lot of learning to do on this subject, but finding new avenues of continued growth is what life is about and nature has a lot to offer beyond what we normally see.