Saddleback caterpillar moth

The past four days I have been participating in an insect macro photography workshop at the Indiana Dunes Learning Cetner. Our focus is to find interesting insects and then to photograph them using a variety of techniques.

Usually, I am alone walking along searching high and low for insects to photograph. However, when 40-insect-loving people are looking together in the same area you tend to find about everything there is to see. One such insect our group found was a saddleback moth caterpillar (Acharia stimulea). This small caterpillar was discovered on the underside of a riverbank grape leaf.

Looking at it you might think it more resembles a slug or something you might find on the ocean floor, but indeed is a moth caterpillar. The name saddleback comes from the dark marking with the white circle on its back. You will also notice the tubercles with spines on either end of it as also distinctive.

Those are a deterrent for would-be predators and can break off. The spines contain toxins and can cause a stinging-like effect for humans or other creatures who might be tempted to mess with it.

I have not personally found one yet in Kankakee County, but as I look on various databases there is a line from Quincy, Ill., to Northwest Indiana where a few recent observations have been made. That edge of their range should go right through our area. Unlike some caterpillars, they have a wide range of plants that they have been known to feed on, and many of those are in our area.

Eventually the caterpillars turn into brown tent shaped adult moths. The caterpillar of this species is the most interesting life stage to look at.

Keep a look out for this fascinating creature, but keep your hands to yourself if you do find it!