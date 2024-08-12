Paddle, explore or hang out at Forest Preserve programs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering programs for the weeks of Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. Online registration is available on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Rise and Shine Paddle</strong>: 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Wake up with a recreational paddle touring the lake and watching for its inhabitants. Then treat yourself to doughnuts and coffee. This is a recreational program; previous kayaking experience is recommended. Cost: $20 per person; $10 per person without watercraft rental. Ages 18 or older. Register by Aug. 21.

<strong>Museum Campus Day</strong>: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th-century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Free, all ages.

<strong>Hummingbird Hangout</strong>: 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 25, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Bring your chair, enjoy a light breakfast buffet and delight as migrating hummingbirds flit back and forth overhead. Drop in anytime from 9 a.m. to noon. A roving naturalist will share hummingbird facts and answer questions. Free, all ages.

<strong>Fireside Trivia</strong>: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Grab your friends and bring a drink (wine or beer) for a night of science and nature trivia. Play solo or as a team. Bring a phone or tablet to play with Kahoot. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by Aug. 27.

<strong>Bat Night for Adults</strong>: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. Explore the habitat of local bat species and watch bats emerge from their sleeping quarters to go out on their nightly hunt. Bring a camp chair and something to drink (beer or wine only) for a campfire. Register by Aug. 28. Free, ages 21 or older.

<strong>Hike Kankakee Sands Under the Stars</strong>: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Kankakee Sands Preserve, Custer Township. Hike the preserve at night and learn what makes it so unique. Free, all ages. Register by Aug. 29.

<strong>Wonders of Will County</strong> – Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township. Explore one of the few remaining savanna woodlands in Will County. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Aug. 24.