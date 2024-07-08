Off the Trail: Mid-summer monarch check-in

Lately I have been looking high and low for eggs and caterpillars of the monarch butterfly, but so far I have only found one of each. I have been seeing some adults flying but usually just one or two per day as I walk in the prairie. Others I have talked to who have planted milkweed also are not having much luck this year (so far).

Back in February, the numbers of overwintering monarch adults were published, showing the lowest numbers in the past 10 years. So, it makes sense that if you have fewer adult butterflies coming north, there is a good chance you will also find fewer caterpillars the following year.

There were about six times as many adults overwintering back in 2018 as were counted this past winter. Will that trend continue? Will the summer generation of monarch caterpillars do better and help provide a rebound? I don’t know, but I am curious what you are finding in your milkweed patches. Do you have monarch caterpillars or eggs that you have seen? I am genuinely curious.

If you do go out surveying for them, take your time and look high and low. Most of the eggs I have ever seen are on the underside of the milkweed leaf and they are very small. Monarch caterpillars also can be large (like my photo here) or very small if they just hatched. So be sure to tilt your head upside down and peer under leaves.

Common milkweed usually grows in colonies so you may have to search through a forest of milkweed plants to find one caterpillar. I usually start with the plants that look like something has been eating recently on them in the hopes a hungry caterpillar is lurking nearby. Other insects do use and sometimes eat milkweed so you might be able to document many different species along your journey. This search-and-find is a great activity for kids, too, as they can more easily see at lower angles before you can.

I am going to remain positive as we have had a good summer so far with weather, and the milkweed by me is looking healthy. I hope those trends continue, and I start observing more flying monarchs and their offspring. Let me know what you are finding.