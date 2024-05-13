Spring migration is in full effect and for me that means grassland birds are back in our local prairies. Grassland birds have been largely in decline over recent decades and are of great conservation interest across the North America.

I am lucky that I get to see many of these bird species regularly just outside my office door as I am surrounded by various types of prairies at the Kankakee Sands project area in Newton County.

One such bird that is back this spring is the Eastern meadowlark. This striking bird is an obligate grassland bird that only migrates a short distance from their overwintering grounds in the Southeastern United States and Mexico. In the mornings you can take a stroll in the prairie and see many of them but usually they jump up from the ground where you least expect and fly a few dozen yards away and disappear into the grass once again.

As it flies away from me, I know almost instantly that it’s a meadowlark because they have white feathers on the edges of their tail and those white lines become flash to the eye as they glide away. Should you be lucky to see one on the ground facing you or perched on a fence post like I did here, you cannot mistake their bright yellow chest with the black V pattern on the throat and breast area. Luckily, there is nothing else of that size and color found in our local grasslands to confuse it with.

Meadowlarks in our area have one trick that you’ll need to consider as you search for them. In addition to our local Eastern meadowlark population there is also an identical Western meadowlark species that sometimes overlaps in our area. The only way to tell them apart is to listen to their different songs.

They are very distinctive luckily. I recommend using the Merlin app to compare the songs out in the field as you come across a meadowlark. Once you hear enough of them you can pick out which species you’re seeing.

I hope to hear and study Eastern and perhaps Western meadowlarks all summer long out on the prairie.